Saturday Evening Forecast Oct 16th

Another spectacular day with very warm temperatures in all areas! The offshore flow courtesy of the Santa Ana winds is in its last throws and changes are on the way. We should see a pretty noticeable cool down for Sunday as the winds turn more onshore from the ocean. Marine layer will make it to much of the coastline and we could even see a little dense fog early Sunday. Look for temperatures to roll back in to the 60's and low 70's after being in the 80's and 90's today!

Looking ahead, Pacific storms continue to march onshore to our north which is why we expect the big drop in temperatures. More clouds and even a slight chance for sprinkles will be possible to the north of Santa Barbara County. We could see a quick burst of north to northwest wind along the Gaviota coast Monday afternoon and evening which is something we will monitor closely! Temperatures for much of next week will stay on the cool to mild side. Another system will brush the region late in the work week bringing another weak chance for sprinkles in our northern areas. A third chance is showing up on our long range forecast for sometime next weekend. This is a pretty far out and details will need to be ironed out during this upcoming week. Fingers crossed and our Futurecast is ready to go as we hope for some much needed rain!