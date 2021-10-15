Friday morning forecast October 15th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are rising for the warmest day of the week in coastal and valley areas. Interior areas are also warming. Temperatures will be in the 80s to low 90s.

Santa Ana winds are picking up in Ventura County, and Santa Lucia winds may get gusty at times in San Luis Obispo County as well. Ventura County has a wind advisory with gusts between 40 to 50 mph, expiring at noon Saturday. With relative humidity reaching as low as 6 percent, there is also a red flag warning from 6:00 am Friday until 8:00 pm Saturday. The Santa Lucia winds are triggering a wind advisory on the San Luis Obispo County coast until 9:00 am Friday.

Another round of Santa Ana's will hit Ventura County Saturday, but will be weaker with less upper level support. Temperatures will fall slightly on the coast as the ridge weakens and an earlier sea breeze picks up.

Flow switches onshore Sunday as a dry trough moves in. Temperatures will cool by up to 15 degrees and the marine layer will return by Sunday night, if not by Sunday morning.

A second trough will sweep through California Monday, continuing the cooldown. It will be the coolest day of the next week and there is a possibility of drizzle. Gusty north winds will hit the South Coast, including the Alisal Fire area.

A little ridge will begin to warm temperatures again Tuesday through midweek.