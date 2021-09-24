First weekend of fall forecast

Local Forecast

An area of low pressure over southwest Utah will back into the region through the weekend and continue a cooling trend. Another area of low pressure will approach the area early next week and keep temperatures on the cool side of normal through the middle of next week.

Smoke is also creating hazy conditions for this weekend. The French Fire, 30 miles NE of Bakersfield is bringing smoky skies to our area. The smoke is causing visual issues but for now air quality has stayed good to moderate. This may change over the weekend depending on the fire fight in Central California.

An upper low is taking an inside slider track from Arizona to Baja. This is creating instability to areas well south of us and keeping our temperatures cool and below normal. Onshore flow continues through the weekend. Low temperatures will be in the 50s with highs well below normal in the 60s to mid 70s at the coast and 80s to upper 70s inland.

Next week a deep trough from the northwest deepens the marine layer and brings northwest winds across the area. Temperatures are expected to stay below normal through next week, with warmer temperature returning for the weekend.