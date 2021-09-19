Sunday Evening Forecast Sept 20th

Local Forecast

Watching for a little burst of northwest winds, especially near and west of the Gaviota region. A Wind Advisory is in place for much of Santa Barbara County and it will last in to at least early Tuesday. Wind speeds could easily go up in the 40-mph range, especially below passes and canyons with good north to south alignment. Look for temperatures on Monday to be in the 70's near the coast with maybe even an 80 or two. Inland areas will warm in to the 80's and even 90's with plenty of sunshine!

Early season storms have blessed the Pacific Northwest with much needed rain and even mountain snow. Some of that energy has drifted south in to Northern California which is excellent news for fire fighters. However as we quickly approach the start of Fall, this type of weather pattern is a blessing and a curse. As the systems pass to our north, areas south of the moisture get the post rain winds from the north and even northeast. This brings in the classic Fall days of sunshine and warm temperatures and of course, heightened fire concerns. Northerly winds can spell trouble for fire fighters and that is what we coming our way in to early next week. Temperatures will warm on Monday and Tuesday and the marine layer will likely be relegated to just a few immediate beaches at best. By mid week, a stronger onshore flow should return and with it, a gradual cool down toward next weekend.