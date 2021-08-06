Friday evening forecast August 6

Local Forecast

Temperatures are cooling down gradually through Monday, with daytime highs likely to drop below average by Sunday. Night to morning cloud cover will persist and expand further inland, prompting morning fog and afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will then gradually warm next week as a ridge of high pressure rebuilds along west coast. Monsoonal flow is also expected next week, creating muggy and warm conditions to some areas.



As the marine layer strengthens clouds and fog are wrapping around the coastal and interior valleys, with mostly cloudy skies tonight into Saturday. The ridge of high pressure is also shifting more easterly allowing for onshore flow to strengthen. Temperatures will cool each day, with daytime highs near the coast in the 60s to 70s and valleys in the 80s to 90s.

High pressure will return next week and expand along the northwest before settling into our region by mid week. This will bring above average temperatures, with valleys and mountains looking at several days of triple digit heat. Heat and humid weather could be a topic into the late half of next week something the First Alert Weather Center will be tracking.