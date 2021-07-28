Wednesday Morning Forecast July 28th

Local Forecast

Temperatures Wednesday are changing little from Tuesday. The coast will be in the 60s to 70s and inland in the 80s to 90s.

The dome of high pressure sitting in the Central US will continue to expand through the week. Our region will stay under southeasterly flow with a typical night to morning low-level cloud pattern. An upper low off the Southern California coast will also bring some high clouds across Santa Barbara County in the morning.

By Friday, there is a chance the region will receive more monsoonal moisture. Rain could move from Ventura County Friday through our northern areas of the region Saturday, but the possibility of rain is higher in areas further southeast. Increased cloud cover will decrease temperatures.

By late Saturday, the region will have drier, southwesterly flow aloft, lasting through early next week.