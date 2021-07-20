Tuesday morning forecast July 20th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are cooling slightly in coastal areas, sitting in the 60s to 70s. Interior areas may warm a tad, moving to the upper 80s to low 100s.

The ridge of high pressure is moving southward towards the Four Corners region. It will set up our area for dry, southwest flow. The marine layer will begin its return to the Central Coast.

The South Coast, however, will remain clearer with sundowner winds both Tuesday and Wednesday. Because of the wind, temperatures will jump Wednesday on the South Coast, and then immediately decrease again by Thursday.

The ridge will continue floating around the Four Corners region through the end of the week, before weakening over the weekend. There may be some mid-level debris clouds from monsoons to the east Thursday and Friday, along with the regular night to morning low cloud pattern on the coast.