Thursday evening forecast – July 15

Local Forecast

A cooling trend will bring temperatures to near normal through Friday as high pressure weakens over the West Coast and onshore flow increases. Coastal night through morning low clouds will work their way into the coastal valleys. There is a chance for monsoonal moisture late Saturday through Sunday.

The area is under a dome of high pressure that will move a little to the southeast. This will allow for slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 60s for the Central Coast, mid 70s for South Coast and Ventura County coastline and 80s inland. Friday expect a deeper marine layer and morning cloud cover for the coast and coastal valleys with sunshine in the afternoon with the exception of some Central Coat beaches that hold onto the clouds.

As the ridge moves to the southeast it allows for monsoonal moisture and clouds starting late Saturday. On Sunday there is a chance we may see showers or even thunderstorms from this event. The pattern will also lessen the marine layer and we should expect a couple degrees of warming. Chances of precipitation are small and amounts are expected to be small as well.

Upper high doesn't move next week. This keeps monsoon door open and little changes in temperatures.