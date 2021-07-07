Wednesday morning forecast July 7th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are warming by a couple of degrees with the coast in the 70s, Santa Ynez Valley in the 80s, and the interior in the 90s to low triple digits.

High pressure is continuing to build across the region with the ridge still centered around Arizona and Utah. Breezy conditions are keeping the South Coast clearer of morning clouds, and the Central Coast will clear quickly with rising heights.

There is a slim chance of monsoon flow and dry lightning Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will rise 2 to 6 more degrees bringing the coast to near normal and interior to well above normal.

The heat continues through the weekend as the ridge works its way west over California. At the peak of the heat, temperatures will be 3 to 6 degrees above normal on the coast and over 10 degrees above normal in the interior.

An excessive heat warning will go into effect in the San Luis Obispo County valleys and mountains, and the Cuyama Valley from Friday morning to Monday night. Temperatures start to cool Monday with lowering heights.