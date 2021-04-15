Thursday morning forecast April 15th

Local Forecast

The region is warming by 5 to 10 degrees Thursday. The Central Coast will be in the 60s. The South Coast and interior areas will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A shallow marine layer is affecting the coast and Santa Ynez Valley. It will clear relatively quickly to much sunnier skies. A sea breeze will pick up late in the day.

The Central Coast will see another marine layer Friday morning, but the South Coast will stay clear. The region will continue warming by a couple of degrees, bringing coasts and valleys to near normal temperatures.

Flow reverses offshore by Saturday morning, making for a more significant warm-up with temperatures in the 70s. Additional warming Sunday will bring some interior areas into the 80s, well above normal.

A weak Santa Ana will bring additional warming to Ventura County Sunday and Monday mornings. The rest of the region will have a light breeze.

Flow reverses onshore again Monday afternoon and temperatures will back off slightly. More cooling takes place Tuesday with the return of the marine layer.