Wednesday evening forecast – April 14th

Local Forecast

A warming trend is expected across southwest California starting Thursday and continuing through early next week. A deep marine layer with extensive low clouds and fog is expected Wednesday night into early Thursday, with the marine layer gradually shrinking through the period. Temperatures should begin to lower again by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

A deep moist marine layer is expected for Wednesday night. Near the surface, onshore flow will decrease through the period with some weak northerly offshore gradients in the evening/overnight hours. Temperatures will dip into the 40s.

Expect inversion to settle in at a lower elevation and stratus should be more organized tonight/Thursday morning with a good dissipation Thursday afternoon. For Thursday night through Saturday, the weakening onshore gradients will result in less extensive stratus coverage each night with continued good dissipation each afternoon. Other than any potential stratus, skies should remain mostly clear through Saturday.

As for winds, moderate onshore gradients are generating gusty winds, gusts are expected to remain below advisory levels through this evening. Gusty northerly winds are possible Friday night.

As for temperatures, will expect a gradual warming trend each day with most coastal/valley areas a few degrees above seasonal normals by Saturday. Highs on Sunday will increase into the mid 70s to mid 80s. Expect sunny and warm conditions Monday as well. We start to cool down again next Tuesday.