Tuesday morning forecast April 13th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are continuing to cool slightly Tuesday with most temperatures in the 60s. Inland areas will be warmer than the coast.

The marine layer is deepening with increased onshore flow. Morning fog could reach from the coast all the way into valley areas, causing visibility issues. There is a small chance of drizzle with the deep marine layer, particularly in Ventura County.

Gusty onshore winds will move over the mountain areas as the upper low moves closer to Utah and Nevada. There will also be a strong sea breeze. Conditions will be very similar on Wednesday.

The upper low will move east starting Thursday and a ridge of high pressure will nudge in from the Pacific Ocean. Temperatures will recover slightly and the marine layer will clear faster.

Temperatures warm more on Friday and into the weekend, reaching several degrees above normal by Sunday.