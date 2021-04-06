Tuesday morning forecast April 6th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are warming up under a ridge of high pressure Tuesday, with most areas in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Temperatures will be above normal everywhere except for beaches, as low ocean water temperatures will keep conditions cooler.

Some low clouds on the Central Coast will clear quickly. A wind advisory is in place again on the South Coast until 3:00 am Wednesday, with northwest wind gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph.

The ridge will build and peak on Wednesday, making it the warmest day of the week. A morning marine layer may affect visibility on the Central Coast. Again, gusty sundowner winds may pick up as well.

At upper levels Thursday through the weekend, westerly to northwesterly flow will prevail. At the surface, light onshore flow will continue. There will likely be gusty sundowner winds at times and overnight marine layers on the Central Coast.

Temperatures will not change very much, staying a few degrees above normal.