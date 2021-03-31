Very warm end to March

Local Forecast

Gusty Santa Ana winds will weaken tonight but remain breezy in some areas through Thursday with daytime highs 10 to 20 degrees above normal. Cooler temperatures expected Friday and through the weekend but still above normal. Some marine layer clouds are possible near the coast this weekend. A low pressure system with light rain is possible early to middle of next week, mainly northern areas.

Very warm out there on Wednesday with highs in the 80s for most local cities. Oxnard hit a new record high at 89. Camarillo hit a new record high of 92.

Still very warm Thursday, in fact probably similar with most spots just a tad cooler than Wednesday. There will be increasing high clouds from an upper low to our southwest. That may shave a couple degrees off the highs if clouds are thick enough.

Offshore flow will continue to weaken and turn strongly onshore by Friday with much cooler temperatures and possibly some marine layer clouds. Coastal temperatures should fall a good 10 degrees from Thursday's levels if not more.

Similar theme Saturday but likely with more coverage of marine layer clouds, though still mostly at the coast as high pressure aloft remains fairly strong which should limit the depth. Temperatures similar to slightly cooler than Friday but still at least 5 degrees above normal in most areas. Easter Sunday expect highs to be in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Models struggling after Saturday with the next system approaching the coast. This will bring us a cooling trend and a chance of showers.