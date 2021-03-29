Monday morning forecast March 29th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are backing off Monday by several degrees on the Central Coast as an inside slider moves to the border of California. The South Coast is staying toasty. Temperatures overall will still be above average in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

The trough will bring a morning marine layer across the Central Coast, but skies will remain relatively clearer on the South Coast. Gusty sundowner winds could hit the South Coast by evening, mainly affecting Gaviota.

Temperatures will continue dropping Tuesday as the inside slider moves along the border of California and Nevada. Cold air advection will trigger moderate to strong Santa Ana winds through the morning hours. By nighttime, the slider will move out of the state and a ridge of high pressure will edge into the Bay area.

By Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure will build strongly again with offshore flow. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s to low 80s and another round of Santa Ana winds will pick up in Ventura County.

Offshore winds will weaken Thursday, slowing the warming trend. Beaches may cool by a couple of degrees with a sea breeze.

Friday begins a rapid cooling trend over Easter weekend, with temperatures dropping 3 to 6 degrees each day through Sunday. Flow will reverse to onshore Friday and increase over the weekend, making for cloudy conditions Saturday and Sunday.