Saturday Evening Forecast Feb 27th

Local Forecast

(SHAWN)

More wind across the region as yet another storm slides just inside of coastal California. The winds will continue for much of the region in to tonight. Wind Advisories will stay in play for the Central Coast until late Saturday evening. The advisory will last in to very early Sunday for portions of Santa Barbara County. As the winds turn more northeasterly or Santa Ana direction, the the advisories and warnings will last well in to Sunday! Cool air has rushed in with this latest *inside slider* storm and whiles it does gets somewhat moderated by the offshore direction and compressional heating, it will be a chilly overnight and early Sunday morning for most areas. However, with plenty of sunshine expected, we should see cool to mild temperatures by Sunday afternoon.

Looking ahead, the Santa Anas will likely ease was we head toward Monday in Ventura County. Temperatures will still start out on the cool side, but then warm nicely in most areas with widespread upper 60's and 70's expected. Tuesday we expect to see more clouds increasing and slightly cooler temperatures. A storm system is expected to drift offshore and possibly bring some much needed rain to our thirsty region by late Tuesday or Wednesday. We are not overly confident about seeing anything significant and our forecast computers are struggling with the exact trajectory and timing. For now, keep an eye on the forecast and keep an umbrella handy next week just in case. In fact, looking way out toward next weekend, there might be another chance for showers arriving. We will of course keep a close eye on things and update you frequently on our chances for some early March showers!