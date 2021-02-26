Friday morning forecast February 26th

Local Forecast

Offshore flow continues through the morning hours Friday, warming the region between 3 to 8 degrees. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Because of blowing dust and sand during the Santa Ana winds Thursday, an air quality alert is in effect in Ventura County on the coast through 9:00 am.

An inside slider is approaching the region again Friday, giving us a repeat of windy weather. A sundowner is due to hit the South Coast and Santa Ynez Range by the afternoon. Northerly winds will continue through Saturday. A wind advisory will go into place from noon to 3:00 am Sunday with gusts up to 50 mph.

With cold air advection, temperatures will drop by several degrees into the 60s overall Saturday. Skies will remain clear.

Gusty northeasterly winds will pick up by the afternoon. Gusty Santa Anas will stick around through Sunday morning or early afternoon. A wind advisory goes into effect Friday at 3:00 pm in the Ventura County mountains, and then upgrades to a high wind watch Saturday at 10:00 pm. The high wind watch is expected to expire Sunday afternoon.

There is a high surf advisory on the Central Coast, starting at 6:00 pm Friday and expiring Sunday morning. Breaking waves will reach 12 feet.

Conditions will be dry and cool Monday. An upper low off the coast will bring more cloud cover Tuesday. There is a very slight chance of precipitation on Tuesday and Wednesday. A weak ridge will keep conditions dry on Thursday.