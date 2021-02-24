Wednesday morning forecast February 24th

Local Forecast

Temperatures will cool slightly Wednesday as the ridge in the Pacific Ocean retracts, allowing a jet stream to dig south. Temperatures will still be above average in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

A high surf advisory is still in effect on the Central Coast, expiring at 8:00 pm. Breaking waves will reach 12 feet.

An upper low on the border of California and Nevada is steadily moving toward Arizona and New Mexico. It will set the region up for a sundowner wind event on the South Coast and Santa Ynez Range in the evening hours. A wind advisory will begin at 3:00 pm and end at midnight. Gusts will reach 50 mph.

Then, winds will quickly turn to a northeasterly direction and pick up in Ventura County overnight. There will be a wind advisory on the coast and in the valleys starting at 9:00 pm and ending at 3:00 pm Thursday, where gusts will reach up to 45 or 50 mph. There is a high wind warning for the same time frame in the mountains with gusts up to 65 mph.

Temperatures will continue cooling everywhere Thursday, except for in Ventura County. Friday is looking much calmer as the upper low moves further east. Temperatures will recover slightly.

There is more significant cooling over the weekend with an upper low moving over the region, bringing temperatures to near normal. Gusty northerly winds will pick up Saturday night through Sunday afternoon with more wind advisories possible.

There is a very slight chance of rain by the middle to end of next week.