Sunday Evening Forecast Feb 14th

Local Forecast

(SHAWN)

A series of powerful Winter storms continue to move onshore just to the north and east of us. As is typical with this type of weather event, we see very little rain and then deal with more wind. Wind Advisories are in play for much of the region through Sunday evening and in to Monday for portions of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Wind gusts could easily exceed 30 or 40-mph below passes and canyons. High surf & very challenging boating conditions remain in play as well and will stay rough in to next week. We will see more clouds and the winds should ease by the late afternoon on Monday or President's Day. A very slight chance for sprinkles is possible, but not expected and temperatures should remain mostly in the 60's to right around 70-degrees.

Looking ahead, mostly quiet conditions will return as high pressure holds firm over our area. The marine layer will try to spin up some coastal fog on Tuesday as a slight sea breeze pushes the lower level toward the shoreline. A slight warm up is then expected by late in the work week and in to next weekend. We will then see more upper 60's and lower 70's widespread as a mild offshore flow takes hold. Unfortunately, this also means our rain deficit will get worse as we do not see any substantial rain chances through at least next week. February is normally one of our wettest months and as we all know, that has not been the case this year.