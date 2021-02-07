Sunday Evening Forecast Feb 7th

Local Forecast

More fog today for our coastal areas which helped to cool things down for most areas. The marine layer will continue to hold along the coast and most areas on Monday will see temperatures in the 60's with maybe a 70 degree reading or two.

High pressure is holding firm for much of the West Coast. Storms continue to ride way up over the region keeping us very dry. More clouds will drift over the region and more Spring like marine layer clouds will build along the coast through Monday and in to Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to hover in the low to mid 60's for much of next week. Our long range computers do see a couple of weak storm systems dropping down from the north by Thursday. A slight chance for sprinkles comes in to play especially for our northern areas. While not overly confident about the hope for more significant rain, the cloudy weather will keep things on the cool side as we head in to next weekend which is both President's weekend and Valentine's Day!