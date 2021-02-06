Saturday Evening Forecast Feb 6th

Local Forecast

(SHAWN)

A phenominal day for most as the region enjoyed a little taste of Spring. Temperatures warmed to about 5 to 8 degrees above seasonal norms. However, some coastal areas saw the Spring like marine layer fog and were noticeably cooler. Look for more coastal patchy fog for the overnight as well as mid and upper level clouds drifting in from the north. Temperatures on Sunday look to cool at least a few degrees with most areas seeing highs in the low to mid 60's. A few of the warmest locations could still see an afternoon temperature right around 70-degrees.

Looking ahead, We are seeing once again a return of stubborn high pressure for much of the West Coast. Storms continue to ride way up over the region keeping us unfortunately very dry. More clouds will drift over the region and more Spring like marine layer clouds will build along the coast through next week. Temperatures will continue to hover in the low to mid 60's for much of next week. Our long range computers do see a system dropping down from the north by late next Friday. A very slight chance for sprinkles comes in to play for our northern areas, mainly in San Luis Obispo County. While not overly confident about the hope for more rain, the cloudy weather will keep things on the cool side as we head in to next weekend which is both President's weekend and Valentine's Day!