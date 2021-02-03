Wednesday morning forecast February 3rd

Local Forecast

Wednesday will be our coolest day of the week with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. There will be morning fog on the Central Coast from an overnight eddy. The South Coast will be clearer from a sundowner.

Northwest to north winds will be strong on the South Coast, particularly in Gaviota. They could reach advisory levels. By dawn Thursday, flow and winds will switch to a northeasterly direction and move to Ventura County, also potentially reaching advisory levels.

With northeast flow, coasts and valleys will warm slightly. Interior areas will cool from cool air advection.

A ridge and offshore flow will build Friday, continuing a warming trend by 2 to 4 degrees. Conditions will stay much the same over the weekend. Beaches will remain around normal, but elsewhere may reach slightly above normal temperatures with Saturday being the warmest day of the week.

A little trough on the border of California and Nevada will bring 2 to 4 degrees of cooling and a little more cloud cover on Sunday. With onshore flow coming in Monday, temperatures will cool further and we could see mostly cloudy skies.