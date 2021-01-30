Saturday Evening Forecast

Local Forecast

A beautiful day with no added rain totals for the first time in several days. It's still on the chilly side with most areas running below normal and mornings continue to be very cold. Sunday looks to stay dry, but more clouds are headed this way as another Pacific storm takes aim at the West Coast. Look for highs to be mostly in the 60's on Sunday.

Looking ahead, clouds will begin to thicken up for areas to north of Point Conception on Sunday and fill in southward in to Monday. Temperatures will stay on the cool side with highs in the low 60's for most areas. By late Tuesday, light showers are expected for our northern areas and gradually spreading south late. Scattered light to moderate showers are the expected across the entire region on Wednesday with a very slight chance early Thursday. Rain totals should be greater as you head farther north. Good news is that we do not see this system tapping in to a moisture plume, so the much discussed *Atmospheric River* type of storm we saw this past week, is not expected to happen again! Most areas will likely see up to half an inch at best and more than likely closer to a quarter of inch. We expect rapid clearing through Thursday and for things to stay dry through next weekend. Temperatures will slowly warm to near normal by next weekend as well.