Tuesday morning forecast January 12th

Local Forecast

A very strong ridge of high pressure is to the southwest of the region today. However, with increased cloud cover, temperatures will be about the same as Monday, reaching the mid 60s to mid 70s.

After a foggy start on the Central Coast, high clouds will move overhead the remainder of the day. There may be some breezy northeast winds.

A high surf advisory continues on the Central Coast and in Ventura County until Wednesday at 9:00 pm. Likewise, an advisory has been downgraded to a beach hazards statement on the South Coast.

By Wednesday, temperatures will warm to up to 10 degrees above normal. They will reach up to 15 degrees above normal Thursday. Sunnier skies will prevail with increased north to northeasterly flow.

The ridge will peak in strength Thursday to Friday, with the possibility of reaching 80 degrees in some coastal cities. Northeast winds will also increase in speed.

The ridge and offshore flow will weaken over the weekend, bringing temperatures down a few degrees, but still staying above average.