Tuesday morning forecast January 5th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are increasing by a few degrees, bringing us up to at or slightly above normal. The Central Coast will be in the mid 60s, the South Coast in the upper 60s, and inland in the mid 60s.

A little ridge will bring clearer skies. Winds will weaken a bit as well.

A high surf warning is in effect on the Central Coast until Wednesday morning. Waves will reach up to 20 feet with local sets up to 22 feet. There is a high surf advisory on the South Coast and Ventura County coast as well. Those waves will reach around 10 feet. The advisory expires Saturday evening.

The ridge will move to the East Wednesday, pushed by a low in the Pacific Northwest. By evening, a weak trough will brush past us, breaking apart before bringing any rain our way.

Another ridge will form Thursday, but it will not be strong enough to push away all of the clouds. We are expecting cloudier skies on the Central Coast than the South Coast.

Friday, yet another trough will push trough. There is a slight chance for rain in northern San Luis Obispo County.

A ridge will form Saturday and continue into Sunday. Offshore flow will peak on Saturday.