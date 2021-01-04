Monday morning forecast January 4th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are around normal, in the low to mid 60s overall. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with some morning fog on the South Coast.

A trough is approaching the region, but will fall apart very quickly. It has a slight chance of rain reaching up to a tenth of an inch in northwest San Luis Obispo County. Gusty northwest to north winds are expected following the system.

More sun and higher heights will bring a few degrees of warming Tuesday, with temperatures about 2 to 5 degrees above normal. Conditions will clear and dry a bit in the morning before another system approaches overnight. Again, it will fall apart before reaching the region, bringing only cloudy skies.

Thursday, a weak ridge will form, but it will not be strong enough to clear many of the clouds. There may also be some slight cooling Thursday into Friday.

We are looking at yet another system on Friday, which is only bringing a slight chance to northern San Luis Obispo County. A ridge will warm temperatures slightly over the weekend.