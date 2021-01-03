Sunday Evening Forecast Jan 3rd

Local Forecast

Passing clouds today signaling more Pacific storms are moving in to the West Coast. A slight chance for showers will pop up for our Monday with the best chances being in our northern areas. Look for temperatures to be on the cool side with highs in the 50's and 60's. Large surf will continue along the West Coast through at least early next week. A High Surf Advisory will remain in effect, especially along west & northwest facing beaches. However, the bar will be raised to a High Surf Warning for the Central Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday when waves could exceed 20 feet!

A series of storm systems are lined up in the Pacific and will move toward the West Coast. Unfortunately for us, most of the much needed rain will stay just to our north. Shower chances do come in to play on Monday and early Tuesday. Best chance for measurable rain will be for areas to the north of Point Conception where just few one hundredths of an inch could fall. Breezy and at times gusty northerly winds will likely develop behind each wave of rain to the north. For now, there are now watches or warnings for wind, but we'll keep an eye on it just in case. Temperatures will continue to be in the 50's and 60's through about mid week. Less clouds will come in to play by late next week. With more sunshine expected, look for gradual warming in to next weekend despite the morning staying a little on the cool side.