Saturday Evening Forecast Jan 2nd

Local Forecast

Passing clouds today signaling more Pacific storms are poised to move toward the West Coast. A very slight chance for showers will pop up for our Sunday with the best chances being in our northern areas. Look for temperatures to be on the cool side with highs in the 50's and 60's. large surf will continue along the West Coast through at least early next week. High Surf Advisory will remain in effect, especially along west & northwest facing beaches.

A series of storm systems are lined up in the Pacific and will move toward the West Coast. Unfortunately for us, most of the much needed rain will stay just to our north. Shower chances do come in to play on Sunday and early next week. Bets chance for measurable rain will be for areas to the north of Point Conception. Breezy and at time gusty northerly winds will likely develop behind each wave of rain to the north. For now, there are now watches or warnings for wind and we keep an eye on it in case that changes. Temperatures will continue to be in the 50's and 60's through about mid week. Less clouds will come in to play by late next week. With more sunshine expected, look for gradual warming in to next weekend!