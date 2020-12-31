Thursday morning forecast December 31st

Local Forecast

Cold air advection is decreasing temperatures by a degree or two. Temperatures are still near normal, in the low to mid 60s on the Central Coast and inland, and in the upper 60s on the South Coast.

We also have some gusty northerly winds. A wind advisory is in effect on the South Coast, the Santa Barbara County mountains, and the Ventura County mountains. Winds will be 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The advisory expires at 10:00 pm.

A high surf advisory is still in effect through Saturday morning on the Central Coast with waves up to 14 feet.

A ridge of high pressure will develop New Year's Day. and winds will shift northeasterly. There will be a Santa Ana wind event in Ventura County, possibly reaching advisory levels. Temperatures will warm a couple of degrees Friday and Saturday.

Sunday, a storm in northern California will briefly touch San Luis Obispo County, bringing a slight chance of showers on the west side.

We have a better chance of rain Monday as another trough moves through the region. It will be followed by yet another trough Tuesday night into Wednesday.