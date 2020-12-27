Sunday Evening Forecast Dec 27th

Local Forecast

Finally Mother Nature is sending us some much needed rainfall. Our Fall and early Winter has been dominated by the much discussed La Nina phenomena where storms stay way to the north and we see wind system after wind system. This particular storm is dropping far enough south and good dynamics to break through the La Nina dry shield. We expect to see showers developing from north to south from Sunday evening through very early Monday and we could even see some spotty thunder. For now, just higher than normal surf and snow above 4000-feet are the only official weather alerts/advisories. However, if we do see some thunder and very heavy downpours, Flash Flood issues could pop up. We will stay ahead of this update as we get the information. Rain totals, minus any thunder related downpours, should range from about a third of an inch up to possible an inch along the coast. Mountains and foothills could see higher totals. It will will also be breezy and cool through about the middle of next week. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be downright cold and advisories for frost/freezes could be posted. Another storm system will approach the West Coast late in the work week, but is expected to stay far to our north with very little threat for additional rain. So, that means New Years day through next weekend should stay dry with mostly mild temperatures.