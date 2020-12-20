Sunday Evening Forecast Dec 20th

Local Forecast

Plenty of sunshine once again as Pacific storms stay well to our north. Light to moderate offshore or northerly winds continue to ebb and flow, fortunately they remain below advisory levels and that helps to ease the potential for wildfires. Overnight lows will be chilly and then followed by another beautiful day with highs expected in the 60's and 70's once again. Dense fog is expected for inland areas of the Central Valley. If you are in an area that see little to no overnight offshore wind, some patchy dense fog could develop, so be careful driving for the late night and in to early Sunday.

Looking ahead, high pressure continues its relentless grip over California with more storms riding well over the top of us. The tail ends of these systems just lose their moisture as they travel south and we end up getting a few sprinkles at best with more northerly wind. A little sneaky and unusual area of low pressure will sneak up from the southwest by mid week and spread a few clouds but little chance for rain. Offshore winds will linger through the week. Hopefully the wind will stay reasonable & low end. Our fire danger remains very critical and any strong wind is not good. More clouds will arrive with cool to mild temperatures for Christmas and in to next weekend. However, our long range forecast models are finally hinting at a possible significant change in about 6 to 8 days or so. A storm is expected to drop farther south and hold together just enough to hopefully break through the high pressure dome and bring us all some much needed rain. It's still early and details will change, but maybe our turn is finally coming. We will monitor closely, keep our fingers crossed & update as changes/details unfold through next week!