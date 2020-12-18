Friday morning forecast December 18th

Local Forecast

Conditions are drier and warmer today with temperatures in the 60s. Some cities in Ventura County may reach just past 70 degrees with Santa Ana winds. There is a freeze warning in the Ventura County valleys with temperatures reaching as low as 30 degrees.

Winds are calming down on the South Coast, but northeast winds are going to pick up very strongly in Ventura County and on the San Luis Obispo County coastline. There is an advisory in place with sustained winds between 15 to 30 mph and gusts between 35 to 50 mph.

Winds will continue into Saturday and Sunday as temperatures warm with building high pressure. Sunday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures well above average. Skies should remain mostly clear. Northeast winds will lower humidity and elevate fire risk.

Temperatures will remain warm Monday, but will start decreasing more significantly Tuesday with broad northwest flow. Conditions will be dry with increasing clouds through the week.