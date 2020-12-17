Thursday morning forecast December 17th

Local Forecast

A weak system is moving through the region, but will break apart over Point Conception. There will be a significant cool down with temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Up to a tenth of an inch of rain is expected in San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County. The most rain will fall in northern San Luis Obispo County.

By midday, the system will fizzle out and skies will clear through the early evening hours as flow switches northerly. Gusty west to northwest winds will blow across the region, with an advisory in place until Friday at 3:00 am on the South Coast. Other wind advisories will also start up at noon across the rest of the region. Overall, sustained winds will be up to 30 mph and gusts up to 35 or 45 mph.

By Friday morning, winds will shift northeasterly, including a mild Santa Ana wind event in Ventura County. Temperatures will warm by a couple of degrees.

Over the weekend, a ridge on the West Coast will continue to warm temperatures to slightly above normal. Overnight temperatures will be quite chilly with clear skies overhead. There may be some gusty north to northeast winds.

Into Monday, winds will start to decrease and temperatures will start to cool.