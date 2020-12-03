Thursday morning forecast December 3rd

Local Forecast

Temperatures are remaining very similar to yesterday. The South Coast will stick within a couple degrees of 70. The Central Coast will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, and inland in the mid 70s.

The Santa Ana winds are very strong in Ventura County, keeping a high wind advisory and red flag warning in effect. Gusts could be up to 70 mph in the mountains and 55 mph on the coast and in the valleys. Humidity will be in the single digits to teens.

The Santa Anas are expected to taper off Thursday night into Friday, though the red flag warning will expire on the coast and in the valleys Friday night, and Saturday night in the mountains.

A high surf advisory is continuing on the Central Coast with breaking waves up to 14 feet. There is also a high surf advisory on the Ventura County coast with waves up to 7 feet and local sets up to 10 feet.

Going into Saturday, the ridge will weaken and we will cool down a couple degrees, staying close to normal. Sunday we see more offshore flow, but an upper trough entering California will continue cooler temperatures.