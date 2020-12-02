Wednesday morning forecast December 2nd

Local Forecast

A massive upper low over Texas is affecting our temperatures, cooling them down by a few degrees. The region will still be in the 60s to 70s and see partly cloudy skies.

A high surf advisory is in effect on the Central Coast through Friday at 10:00 pm. Breaking waves will be 10-14 feet with strong rip currents.

A wind advisory is in effect through noon in Ventura County on the coast and mountain, with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind advisories will pick up again Wednesday night.

Santa Ana winds are set to pick up in Ventura County, lasting through Thursday and Friday. With humidity in the single digits to teens and gusts upwards of 60 mph, a red flag warning will go into effect Wednesday night, lasting through Saturday night in the mountains, and through Friday night in the valleys and on the coasts.

Saturday will be much calmer. As a high pressure ridge builds and dry offshore flow continues, temperatures will warm a couple degrees, staying near normal. Mild days with low overnight lows will continue into early next week.