Saturday Evening Forecast

Local Forecast

A very beautiful and even warm day with many areas seeing afternoon highs running 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year. The Pacific is very busy with strong storms rushing in to the Pacific Northwest. They will mostly stay out of our region as far as rain is concerned, but cooler temperatures are expected for Sunday. Look for highs to drop back in to the 60's and lower 70's for most areas. Expect light winds and mostly sunny skies across the region.

Looking ahead, the storm track continue to stay busy, but firmly locked in the higher latitudes. This means we see a few passing clouds, breezy and even gusty offshore winds and very little chance for showers. Much of next week looks to stay dry and mild with temperatures at or below seasonal norms. There is a slight chance that the storminess we see to our north, could brush our region near Thanksgiving. Most of our forecast models keep us dry, but one model does have a slight chance of dropping some sprinkles in our northern and eastern areas. This looks like a pretty slim threat, but we will keep an eye on. Otherwise, look for more dry weather next week along with a gradual warming trend in to next weekend and toward the start of December!