Friday morning forecast November 20th

Local Forecast

Many areas are waking up to more cloud cover. Temperatures will be a tad warmer than Thursday, remaining in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Conditions Friday and Saturday will be breezy with some gusts, but not expected to reach advisory levels.

There will be a slow and slight warm up over the weekend with offshore flow and a warm air mass. Sunday, a trough will slow warming. It will be followed by a stronger trough Monday, which should cool temperatures by around 6 degrees.

Going into Thanksgiving week, weak troughs and offshore flow will alternate, keeping temperatures relatively the same.