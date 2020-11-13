Friday morning forecast November 13th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are relatively the same as yesterday with most cities remaining in the 60s. Everyone is in for mostly sunny skies. Overnight fog and low clouds on the central coast will clear in the mid morning hours.

Gusty north to northwest winds and a sundowner event are expected on the Santa Barbara County south coast this evening, especially west of Goleta. Gusts are expected to reach up to 35 mph, not reaching advisory levels Friday. Winds will get gusty again Saturday evening, possibly reaching advisory levels.

Over the weekend, a ridge of high pressure will approach and offshore flow will develop, bringing temperatures to above normal. By Monday, the heat will peak and there is potential to break daily temperature records. Gusty Santa Anas will also enter the area, creating dry conditions and elevated fire risk.

By midweek, we should be back to normal temperatures and more cloud cover as that ridge of high pressure moves away, a cold front approaches and onshore flow develops again.