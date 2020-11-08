Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 8th

Local Forecast

A fast moving storm system continues to push through Central & Southern California. Very little rain was recorded as the storm is fairly dry, but there is plenty of wind and chilly air with it. Wind Advisories and Winter Storm Watches will drop off overnight. But We are now focusing on Frost, Freeze and even Hard Freeze Advisories & Warnings for the overnight and in to early Monday. By the afternoon, temperatures on Monday will only warm in to the 50's and very low 60's.

Looking ahead, we will continue to see chilly mornings and cool to mild afternoons for a good portion of next week. More clouds are expected by mid week as another storm approaches from the north. Once again, the trajectory is a little too far to our east for a real significant shot for rain. We could see some sprinkles by Friday with the best chance the farther north you go. As we head in to next weekend, the clouds will linger, but warmer air is expected to drift in and we should then see a mild warm up through Saturday and Sunday.