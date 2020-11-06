Friday evening forecast November 6th

Local Forecast

Temperatures will stay cold overnight and into the weekend. Overnight temperatures will be in the 40s, and daytime temperatures Saturday will range from the upper 40s to 50s.

A wind advisory is in effect Friday over the central coast until 9:00 pm and the south coast until midnight. Likewise, a high surf advisory is still in place and will expire on Monday around 4:00 pm on the central coast.

A winter weather advisory will go into place Friday night at midnight until Sunday at 10:00 pm. An upper low pressure system will move over the central coast Saturday, brining rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Coasts could see up to half an inch of rain, but mountains and foothills may see more. Snow could fall up to an inch above 4,000 feet, and 1-3 inches above 5,000 feet.

A second upper level low will move over central California on Sunday, bringing light showers across much of the region, particularly over the central coast. Expect much less measurable rain compared to Saturday. However, winds will pick up tremendously and there will likely be wind advisories put into place.

Next week is looking to be much calmer. The low will move to the east on Monday, bringing drier and slightly warmer conditions. Temperatures will still be below normal.