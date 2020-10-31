Saturday Evening Forecast Oct 31st

Local Forecast

Another very warm and pretty day with just a little bit of patchy fog for some of our local beaches from time to time. Temperatures were once again well above normal in most areas, especially those with little ocean influence. Some patchy mid and upper level clouds will drift up from the south as an area of low pressure moves off to the east. We don't see any threat for rain for us, but some sprinkles could fall to our south and east. Look for high temperatures on Sunday to warm back in to the 70's and 80's once again.

Looking ahead, high pressure will hold firm across the region and for that matter, most of the West Coast. The marine layer will still linger, but be confined to just the immediate coast at best. Mild to moderate offshore breezes or winds are expected through much of the upcoming work week. This means temperatures will continue to be very warm and even hot! By next weekend, our long range forecast computer sees high pressure breaking down quickly. This is making for an interesting weather change. A very cold pocket of air along with some light moisture could drop far enough south and bring us some showers. It's still early and the forecast could change, but a definite cooling trend is likely and hopefully we will see some much needed rain and mountain snowfall across much of California!