Friday Evening Forecast Oct 30th

Local Forecast

What a beautiful day today! Fall is typically a very nice time of year in Central California and Mother Nature delivered. We expect more of the same with even warmer weather through the weekend and in the first several days of November. Look for highs on Saturday to be in the 70's and 80's with a few areas even approaching 90-degrees!

Looking ahead, high pressure will remain in form control over much of the West Coast creating a slight offshore flow. Breezy northerly winds will be felt at night and during the very early morning. Some patchy fog could linger near a few beach communities, but overall sunshine will dominate the weather picture. One thing of interest will be an area of low pressure and clouds spinning up from Mexico on Sunday. We really don't see any chance for showers for us, but interior areas of California might actually see a shower or two. Despite the clouds and potential showers to our east, very warm and even hot temperatures will last well in to next week. By the weekend of the 7th and 8th of November, look for cooler temperatures as high pressure breaks down. In fact, our long range computer models continue to hint that a significant cool down with maybe some rain possible 8 to 10 days out! Let's hope so!!!