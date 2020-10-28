Wednesday morning forecast October 28th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are still warm with little change. The coast will see temperatures in the 60s to 70s. Inland will see temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Some Santa Ana winds continue to blow lightly in the Ventura County mountains. A weak sundowner event is expected on the south coast of Santa Barbara County Wednesday night. Neither event is projected to reach advisory levels.

The warming trend continues through Thursday with light offshore flow. Skies will stay mostly clear during the day. A high pressure system will keep temperatures on the average to warm side.

A nice sea breeze will blow through coastal areas on Friday, cooling down temperatures slightly. Then, temps will warm right back up as offshore flow strengthens through the weekend.

The marine layer will redevelop by early next week with a weak trough bringing slight cooling. Temperatures will remain above average.