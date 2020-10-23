Friday morning forecast October 23rd

Local Forecast

Temperatures are at or below average across the board. Temps are in the 60s to 70s on the coast and in the 70s inland. Coasts are fairly similar to yesterday, but inland is seeing up to 10 degrees of a temperature drop.

Coasts will remain very cloudy in coastal areas, and some clouds will stay in valley areas as well. Clearing will be slow.

An upper low is approaching the area, creating opportunity for drizzle over the region. Most drizzle will happen overnight and in the early morning over the weekend. It will be measurable to about .01-.02" in some areas. Light rain is expected south of Point Conception on Sunday. Drivers should take caution as conditions may be slippery from oil washing away.

Clouds will clear Monday as Santa Ana winds enter the picture. Temperatures will bump up several degrees into Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds could potentially reach advisory levels in valley areas.