Thursday morning forecast October 22nd

Local Forecast

The cool down continues. Temperatures are in the mid 60s to 70s on the coast. Inland, some temperatures are hanging on to the low to mid 80s.

Overnight low clouds and fog are sticking around in the morning hours. They will clear away somewhat quickly north of Point Conception, but will stay longer on the south coast.

With a heavy marine layer, there is a 10 to 20 percent chance of drizzle in many cities Friday night into the weekend. Our best chance at measurable rain is Sunday morning.

Monday and Tuesday, the Santa Ana winds will pick up. Temperatures will heat by several degrees and humidity will drop. North to northeast gusts have potential to reach advisory level.