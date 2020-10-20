Tuesday morning forecast October 20th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are slightly warming today. Temperatures will be in the 70s to 80s across the entire region, still remaining a little above normal in most areas.

Thanks to light offshore flow expected after dawn, fog will clear away more quickly in San Luis Obispo County and valley areas. The central coast will wake up to a nice marine layer. The marine layer will persist through the day on beaches and expand through the week.

Into the latter half of the week, temperatures will continue to decrease a little every day. Saturday there is a slight chance of rain over some areas, bringing temperatures a tad below normal. Sunshine will return Sunday and temperatures will remain mild.

A Santa Ana wind event could take place over next Monday and Tuesday, lowering humidity and raising temperatures.