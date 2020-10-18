Sunday Evening Forecast Oct 18th

Local Forecast

(SHAWN)

Another Beautiful day with cooler conditions found along the coast as the marine layer increased its presence. Look for more patchy fog to develop for the overnight and in to early Monday. We could even some dense fog, so be careful driving through late Sunday and in to early Monday.

Looking ahead, high pressure will continue to keep Pacific storms well to our north, but at least the extreme heat will likely not return anytime soon. Expect for more fog along the coast with mostly sunny skies inland. Temperatures will continue to cool through much of the work week before dropping to below normal by next weekend. In fact, our long range forecast computer is even hinting at some measurable precipitation as the clouds thicken up late next week. More than likely this would be in the form of drizzle at best. But we will monitor closely and hope for at least a little free water from Mother nature!