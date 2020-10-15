Thursday morning forecast October 15th

Local Forecast

Temperatures remain very high across the region, in the 80s to 90s across the coast and inland. A heat advisory is in effect everywhere until 5:00 pm Friday.

Upper level high pressure is keeping conditions hot and dry. Weak offshore flow is allowing for mostly sunny skies.

Locally gusty winds pick up across the region Thursday and Friday. Ventura County could see a moderate Santa Ana wind event on Friday. There is potential for a red flag warning.

There will be a fire weather watch in effect in the Ventura mountains from Thursday late night through Friday at 6:00 pm. With low humidity plus hot and windy conditions, there is critical fire risk. Avoid anything that can cause a spark, especially near large areas of vegetation.

Onshore flow will return over the weekend, causing gradual cooling into the week. By Wednesday, we should reach near normal temperatures inland and normal temperatures on the coast.