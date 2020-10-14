Wednesday morning forecast October 14th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are roughly the same as Tuesday, though slightly warmer inland with increased offshore flow. The coast will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s, and the valleys will be in the mid to upper 90s.

A heat advisory is in effect over the entire region until Friday at 5:00 pm. There is also a wind advisory in effect on the South coast and in the Santa Barbara County mountains Wednesday until 6:00 am.

Along with the advisories, there is an elevated risk of fire. Conditions are very dry with lower humidity levels. Overnight lows are expected to be in the 70s to 80s in the foothills. Strong wind gusts will continue in the Santa Ynez Valley until early Thursday morning. Breezy conditions will continue everywhere.

Thursday evening into Friday, locally gusty northeast winds are expected to return, with a possible moderate Santa Ana wind event in Ventura County.

By the weekend, we expect to see the return of onshore flow, which will cool the entire region by a few degrees. More relief will come early next week with temperatures returning to near normal.