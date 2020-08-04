Tuesday morning forecast August 4th

Local Forecast

Temperatures will cool off after a hot weekend and Monday. The valleys will see temperatures in the 80s to low 90s. The coast will see temperatures in the 60s to 70s. Lows remain in the mid 50s.

Low clouds and fog will hug the coast, and increase in cloud cover throughout the week. Overnight fog and clouds will clear from the valleys in the day, but may persist over the west-facing coast. Temperatures will decrease to below average until midweek, and warm ever so slightly over the weekend.

Expect some locally gusty winds through Santa Barbara County until Tuesday night, especially near Gaviota. Gusts are expected to remain below advisory level, but increase risk of fire.